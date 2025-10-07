Dortch caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

With Zay Jones back in the lineup after missing Week 4 with a concussion, Dortch played a season-low seven percent of the offensive snaps against Tennessee. On the season, Dortch has reeled in 10 of 11 targets for 59 yards and no touchdowns. He has minimal fantasy appeal outside the deepest of leagues.