Dortch (thumb) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The situation at wide receiver for the Cardinals has lacked clarity all week, but with Rondale Moore (groin) getting ruled out Friday and Marquise Brown (foot) being activated from IR on Saturday, Dortch is the final domino waiting to fall. That hasn't happened yet, but if he's deemed inactive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Arizona's likely available receivers will be DeAndre Hopkins, Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson, with Saturday signee Andre Baccellia and practice-squad call-up Pharoh Cooper the other candidates to be active.