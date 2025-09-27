Dortch recorded four catches (on five targets) for 35 yards, one carry for four yards, three kick returns for 82 yards and one punt return for 15 yards during Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.

After earning no more than a 24 percent snap share in any of the Cardinals' first three games of the season, Dortch jumped all the way up to 64 percent Week 4 with Zay Jones (concussion) inactive. Dortch continued to handle most of the return duties, but he also surpassed his total number of targets from the first three games (four) in just one contest. For as long as Jones is sidelined, Dortch appears as if he'll be the team's No. 3 WR behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.