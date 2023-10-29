Dortch (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dortch sustained the injury in the week leading up to Sunday's contest and was unable to practice Friday. It'll be the first game Dortch will miss this year and he'll look to work his way back for Week 9 against the Browns.
