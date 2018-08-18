Little got the start in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, bringing in his only target for a six-yard gain.

Little may have gotten the start across from Larry Fitzgerald, but it was recent draft picks Chad Williams and Christian Kirk who did the damage with the first-team offense. Though he seems to have made a nice impression in training camp, the 29-year-old Little is still on the roster bubble, hoping to eventually play in a regular-season game for the first time since 2014.