Cardinals' Greg Little: Signs with Cardinals
The Cardinals signed Little to a contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A second-round selection by the Browns in 2011, Litle arguably posted his best campaign as a rookie, notching 61 catches on 121 targets for 709 yards and two touchdowns. He last made a 53-man roster in 2014 with the Bengals, totaling six grabs for 69 yards over six games, but the lack established options at receiver for the Cardinals could give him an outside shot of landing a job with a strong showing during the preseason.
