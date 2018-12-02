Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Active Week 13
Reddick (neck) is active for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick was questionable entering Sunday after a solid performance last week against the Chargers. He'll start at linebacker once again as Arizona looks to take down the Packers in Green Bay.
More News
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Records eight tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Ticketed for SAM role•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Transitioning to inside linebacker•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Forces fumble Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...