Reddick (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
Reddick progressed throughout the entire week leading up to Thursday's game, listed NP/LP/FP the past three days. The Temple product has played at least 94 percent of defensive snaps at outside linebacker the past three games, and has racked up 20 tackles (11 solo) and a sack over that span. Now healthy, expect him to assume his usual starting role at outside linebacker for Thursday's divisional contest.
