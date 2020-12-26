Reddick (hamstring) returned to Saturday's contest against the 49ers, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Reddick limped off the field in the first quarter but didn't spend too much time on the sideline before the Cardinals cleared him to return. He'll look to keep up his sack streak, which includes six of them over the last two games.
