Reddick (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick has gone through his fair share of injuries lately; he was questionable going into Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, and he picked up a hamstring injury during the game. The 2017 first-round pick appears to be dealing with a completely new issue, casting uncertainty onto his Week 17 status. Markus Golden likely would start at outside linebacker if Reddick ends up sidelined.
