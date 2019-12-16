Play

Coach Kliff Kingsbury termed Reddick (groin) "day-to-day" Monday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Reddick has gone from starter to also-ran in the Cardinals defense, playing just 29 defensive snaps and 16 plays on special teams in three games since the team's Week 12 bye. Predictably, his output has suffered, as he's managed just two solo tackles during that stretch after entering the aforementioned respite with 70 stops (40 solo). Reddick's status will be one to monitor as the week goes on, but an absence would thrust Cassius Marsh (49 of 70 snaps on D in Week 15) into a larger role at outside linebacker.

