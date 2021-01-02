Reddick (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

Reddick started the week absent from practice before logging a limited session Thursday and upgrading to full speed Friday. The fourth-year linebacker will avoid missing the first game of his career, and he'll aim to continue his upward trajectory in Week 17. Through his first three NFL seasons, Reddick posted 7.5 sacks; he registered 7.5 sacks over the past three contests.