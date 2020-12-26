Reddick (shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against San Francisco.
Reddick has been on an absolute tear the past two weeks, thus constituting the 26-year-old's Week 16 activation as excellent news for the Cardinals' front. The 2017 first-round draft choice has emerged with an incredible five forced fumbles and six sacks over the past two weeks. Reddick stands one sack away from tripling his previous career high from 2018 (four).
