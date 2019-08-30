Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that there's "a chance" Reddick (knee) could play during Sunday's preseason finale against the Lions, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Kingsbury indicated that Reddick could play "some" snaps, so it's likely he'd be limited if he suits up. Reddick is working his way back from knee surgery undergone late July. While his chances of suiting up for Week 1 remain unclear, handling some preseason work would be a notable step in the right direction.