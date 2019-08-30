Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Could suit up Week 1
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that there's "a chance" Reddick (knee) could play during the Cardinals' regular-season opener against the Lions, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Kingsbury indicated that Reddick could play "some" snaps, so it's likely he'd be limited if he suits up. Reddick is working his way back from knee surgery undergone late July. While his chances of suiting up for Week 1 remain unclear, handling some preseason work would be a notable step in the right direction.
More News
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Limited at practice•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Week 1 status unclear•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Likely healthy by Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Undergoes minor knee surgery•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Slated for position change•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Supplies 80 stops in second season•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Busts 3.0: Don't touch 'em
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg takes his last dive into ADP to identify who is trending up and down as Fantasy...