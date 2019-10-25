Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Designated as questionable
Reddick (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It's unclear if Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) will be ready for the matchup, Latavius Murray showed promise. The Cardinals could struggle immensely against either one if Jordan Hicks and Reddick are both inactive, as the two rank first and second, respectively, in team tackles.
