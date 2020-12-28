Reddick recorded three tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

Reddick has now registered a career-high 12.5 sacks through 15 games, thanks in large part to a five-sack performance back in Week 14 against the Giants. With six forced fumbles and four pass breakups to boot, Reddick -- a 2017 first-round pick who had his fifth-year option declined back in May -- is proving why he should be a staple in Arizona's defense moving forward.