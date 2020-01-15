Reddick posted 76 tackles (43 solo), six pass defenses, one sack and one fumble recovery in 16 contests during the 2019 campaign.

Reddick's final stat line is deceiving, as he didn't start after Week 6 and played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in just three of the final 10 games. After losing his spot at inside linebacker to Joe Walker, Reddick eventually made the switch to the edge and recorded a measly nine tackles over the last six outings. Because Reddick has a cap hit of $4.3 million in 2020 -- all of which would be dead money in the event he's cut loose -- it behooves the Cardinals to find a role for him in which to thrive.