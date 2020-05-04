The Cardinals will not pick up Reddick's fifth-year option, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Reddick hasn't lived up to his draft capital as the No. 13 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft over the last three seasons in Arizona, and in 2019 he ultimately fell out of favor as a starter after Week 6. The decision to pass on Reddick's fifth-year option sets him up to become a free agent in 2021, at which point the 25-year-old's demand on the open market will in large part come down to whether he's able to produce in 2020. To Reddick's credit he hasn't yet missed a single game due to injury, but he's also never surpassed 80 tackles or four sacks in a single season. Still, his $4.3 million salary should secure him at least a rotational role in the Cardinals' linebacker corps for 2020.