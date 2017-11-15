Reddick had one solo tackle, one sack and one forced fumble Thursday against the Seahawks.

The rookie first-round pick has high upside when he plays the snap count of a starter, but ever since Karlos Dansby and Deone Bucannon recovered from their injuries, he's been relegated to a reserve role. Reddick's high potential could be a good fit for keeper leagues, though, since Dansby just turned 36 years old this November and his contract expires after the season, so the Cardinals will need a full-time replacement soon.