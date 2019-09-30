Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Gets to Wilson
Reddick made seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Reddick has been a consistent factor on defense with at least six tackles in each game, and he finally got to the quarterback for the first time this year. The third-year pro now has 31 tackles and is on pace to shatter his career high of 80 stops.
