Play

Reddick made seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Reddick has been a consistent factor on defense with at least six tackles in each game, and he finally got to the quarterback for the first time this year. The third-year pro now has 31 tackles and is on pace to shatter his career high of 80 stops.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories