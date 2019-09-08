Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Good to go for Week 1
Reddick (knee) was officially listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Reddick was limited in practice leading into the game, but as evidenced by this news, got the okay to play Sunday. It's reasonable to assume the 2017 first-round pick will settle into his role as a starting inside linebacker.
