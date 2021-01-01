Reddick (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Arizona will want to do everything in its power to ensure the 26-year-old is on the field for a regular-season finale against the Rams, as Reddick has generated an incredible 7.5 sacks over the past three games. Reddick's hip issue popped up this week, placing the red-hot pass-rusher's Week 17 status in question. A limited session Thursday points him in a positive direction, but Reddick's level of involvement during Friday's practice may provide further confirmation.
