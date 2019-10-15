Reddick recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's 34-33 win over Atlanta.

Reddick dressed despite being a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday because of a shoulder injury. On Sunday, he did not appear compromised in any way, as the 25-year-old linebacker led the Cardinals with eight tackles (seven solo) and played every defensive snap for the fourth consecutive week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories