Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Leads defense in win over Falcons
Reddick recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's 34-33 win over Atlanta.
Reddick dressed despite being a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday because of a shoulder injury. On Sunday, he did not appear compromised in any way, as the 25-year-old linebacker led the Cardinals with eight tackles (seven solo) and played every defensive snap for the fourth consecutive week.
