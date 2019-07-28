Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is confident Reddick (knee) will be available Week 1 against the Lions, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick has yet to miss a game in two seasons as a pro, and it appears he'll keep up this streak to start his career. He's helping himself by having a knee scope in late July and going through the ensuing multi-week recovery process. Reddick had a breakout of sorts in 2018, turning 75.9 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps into 80 tackles, five passes defended, four sacks and one forced fumble.