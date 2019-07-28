Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Likely healthy by Week 1
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is confident Reddick (knee) will be available Week 1 against the Lions, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick has yet to miss a game in two seasons as a pro, and it appears he'll keep up this streak to start his career. He's helping himself by having a knee scope in late July and going through the ensuing multi-week recovery process. Reddick had a breakout of sorts in 2018, turning 75.9 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps into 80 tackles, five passes defended, four sacks and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Undergoes minor knee surgery•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Slated for position change•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Supplies 80 stops in second season•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Tallies another sack•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Leads team in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...