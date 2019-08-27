Reddick (knee) returned to practice in a limited role Tuesday, but his status for Week 1 remains uncertain, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick remains on the road to recovery from knee surgery in late July. The former first-round pick is expected to start alongside Jordan Hicks at inside linebacker when healthy. Dennis Gardeck would presumably be in line for the start Week 1 should he ultimately be unable to go.