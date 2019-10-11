Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Limited session Thursday
Reddick (shoulder) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Reddick sat out Wednesday's practice, so his limited participation has him trending upwards ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Reddick is ruled out, Joe Walker is slated to fill in as a starting inside linebacker for the Cardinals.
