Reddick (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick is recovering from late-July knee surgery. The second-year pro's chances of suiting up Week 1 versus the Lions are murky at best, and it's possible that he could be a game-time decision. Dennis Gardeck would be the favorite to slot into the starting lineup in the event that Reddick were to miss any regular-season time.

