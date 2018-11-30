Reddick (neck) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's contest with the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick was unable to practice Wednesday but logged limited practices Thursday and Friday. The second-year-pro hasn't missed a game this season and logged eight tackles (three solo) over 69 defensive snaps and five snaps on special teams in Week 12 against the Chargers. If Reddick is unable to take the field Sunday, Dennis Gardeck could get more work.