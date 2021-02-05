Reddick accrued 63 tackles (43 solo, 20 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four pass defenses in 16 games during the 2020 season.

The 2017 first-round pick entered the campaign with 7.5 sacks to his name through three seasons, but with the help of a five-sack outburst Week 14 he easily set a career high in the category. Along the way, Reddick tied with Aaron Donald for second in the NFL in tackles for loss and easily outpaced the competition in terms of forced fumbles. Reddick heads into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so his performance in 2020 may have priced him out of Arizona.