Cardinals' Haason Reddick: May move to edge
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Reddick may move from inside linebacker to edge rusher, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick yielded his starting spot to Joe Walker prior to Week 7, after which his production has been inconsistent. The nadir came this past Sunday, when he played just one of 79 defensive snaps. Meanwhile, Terrell Suggs (42 snaps on D) and reserve Cassius March (45) split work at right outside linebacker. The Cardinals are in search of consistent pressure from players not named Chandler Jones, so Reddick may be called upon soon to get after opposing quarterbacks. In 44 career games, Reddick has 7.5 sacks, or one every 245.9 defensive plays.
More News
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Ready to rock•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Designated as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Leads defense in win over Falcons•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...