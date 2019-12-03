Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Reddick may move from inside linebacker to edge rusher, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick yielded his starting spot to Joe Walker prior to Week 7, after which his production has been inconsistent. The nadir came this past Sunday, when he played just one of 79 defensive snaps. Meanwhile, Terrell Suggs (42 snaps on D) and reserve Cassius March (45) split work at right outside linebacker. The Cardinals are in search of consistent pressure from players not named Chandler Jones, so Reddick may be called upon soon to get after opposing quarterbacks. In 44 career games, Reddick has 7.5 sacks, or one every 245.9 defensive plays.