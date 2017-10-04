Reddick will earn reps as an outside linebacker after Markus Golden (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals selected Reddick 13th overall in this year's draft for his versatility, which has been on full display during the first four games of his career. He filled in ably at dollar linebacker for Deone Bucannon the first three games of the season before reverting to a reserve role upon the latter's return this past Sunday. With Golden on IR, Reddick will operate as an outside linebacker, from which he racked up 9.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss during his senior season at Temple. It's unclear if Reddick will slot into the starting lineup again, but working opposite Chandler Jones should provide Reddick with opportunities to knock down opposing quarterbacks.