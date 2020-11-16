Reddick was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's injury report with a neck injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 26-year-old played every defensive snap during Sunday's win over the Bills, but he apparently picked up the neck issue along the way. Reddick may need to return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance of suiting up for Thursday's contest at Seattle.
