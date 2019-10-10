Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Nursing shoulder injury
Reddick (shoulder) was a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick didn't have any prior history of a shoulder injury this season heading into Week 6, so this news is certainly cause for concern. The fact that the 2017 first round pick didn't practice casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's game against Atlanta. If Reddick can't go, Joe Walker and Ramik Wilson would be the favorites to see a bump in snaps.
