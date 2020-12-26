Reddick left Saturday's game versus the 49ers due to a hamstring injury.
Reddick has racked up six sacks over the last two contests, including five during a Week 14 win against the Giants. However, he was unable to get on the board Saturday before limping off the field in the first quarter. The Cardinals deemed him questionable to return.
