Play

Reddick (groin) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick picked up the groin injury during Sunday's win over the Browns, but it appears the injury won't impact his availability for Week 16. The 25-year-old was an every-down starter through the first half of the season, but he's played a minor defensive role since the Arizona's Week 12 bye.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories