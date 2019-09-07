Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Questionable for Sunday
Reddick (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Detroit, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick was limited by this knee injury Wednesday and Thursday as well. The 24-year-old is working his way back from surgery he underwent in late July. It seems that either Dennis Gardeck or Joe Walker would be next in line if Reddick were to miss Sunday's game.
