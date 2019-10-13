Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Ready to rock
Reddick (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
After recording limited practices Thursday and Friday, Reddick is good to go as the Cardinals seek their second straight win. Reddick will start at inside linebacker, and he'll likely log a full workload, as he played every defensive snap over the last three weeks.
