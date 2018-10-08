Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Records eight tackles Sunday
Reddick posted eight tackles (all solo), including one sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Reddick had seen only 30 snaps in the four weeks prior to Sunday's outing. His eight tackles against San Francisco more than doubled his season total entering the day, and his sack gives him two on the season. He hadn't been given many opportunities prior to Week 5, but he could be a quality IDP option if he starts to see significant snap totals going forward.
