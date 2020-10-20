Reddick recorded five tackles and two sacks in Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys. He also broke up one pass.

Reddick put on quite the performance in Monday night's blowout win registering a season-high 54 defensive snaps. With Chandler Jones (biceps) on injured reserve, the Cardinals threw a variety of exotic blitzes to put pressure on Andy Dalton. The end result was a career day for the 2017 first-round pick as Reddick recorded two sacks to bring his career total to nine and a half.