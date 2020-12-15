Reddick racked up five tackles, all of them sacks, and three forced fumbles during Sunday's 26-7 road victory over the Giants.

Prior to the outburst, Reddick had 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his first 60 games as a professional, so the career performance somewhat came out of nowhere. Having said that, the Cardinals made Reddick a first-round pick back in 2017 and have been without noted sack artist Chandler Jones (biceps) since Week 5 of this season. With a void to fill in Arizona's pass rush, Reddick may have finally arrived to cover it for the final three contests of the campaign.