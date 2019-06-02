Reddick is projected to start the season at one of the team's starting inside linebacker spots, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Reddick has had a hectic start to his NFL career after he was selected 13th overall in 2017, having fulfilled multiple linebacker roles, a "hybrid backer" and has been benched. With new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph bringing a 3-4 defensive scheme this offseason, Reddick will be on the move again, as he's currently projected to start at one of the inside linebacker spots. His new role on the inside should be more demanding than he's used to, especially with the possibility of covering running backs and tight ends in space. The 24-year-old will hope to build on an 80 tackle, four sack performance last season with a new role in 2019.