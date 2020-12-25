Reddick (shoulder) is listed as questionable heading into Saturday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick was able to expand upon his workload somewhat as the week progressed, moving from an estimated non-participant Tuesday to a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday. With Arizona entering a Week 16 matchup that could help the team clinch its first playoff appearance since 2015, Reddick's presence on the field stands as an important factor. The Temple product has accounted for six of Arizona's 14 sacks over the past two weeks.