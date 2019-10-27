Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Suiting up Sunday
Reddick (knee) is active Sunday against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick was questionable entering Sunday after injuring his knee in Week 7. The third-year linebacker has been an every down defender when healthy the past month and he'll figure to see a similar role against New Orleans. If he's at all limited expect Dennis Gardeck and Joe Walker to pick up the extra snaps.
