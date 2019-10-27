Reddick (knee) is active Sunday against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reddick was questionable entering Sunday after injuring his knee in Week 7. The third-year linebacker has been an every down defender when healthy the past month and he'll figure to see a similar role against New Orleans. If he's at all limited expect Dennis Gardeck and Joe Walker to pick up the extra snaps.

