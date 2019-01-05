Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Supplies 80 stops in second season
Reddick tallied 80 tackles (53 solo), four sacks and one forced fumble during the 2018 campaign.
Reddick opened his second pro season with very few chances on defense as he served primarily on special teams. After notching just seven tackles through the first four games, he logged exactly 100 percent of the snaps on defensive 10 times and at least 90 percent in the other two contests the rest of the way en route to 73 stops. It remains to be seen where he'll stand with a new coaching staff incoming, but his pedigree as a first-round pick should make him highly regarded within the new scheme.
