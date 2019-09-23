Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Tackling machine in loss
Reddick notched 12 tackles (six solo) and two defended passes during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.
Reddick played every snap on defense during the Week 3 loss. The 2017 first round pick has settled into a starting role in Arizona's linebacker corps, and he'll look to make his first sack of the season during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Seahawks.
