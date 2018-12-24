Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Tallies another sack
Reddick had eight tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Rams.
Reddick now has sacks in back-to-back games and has 65 tackles (44 solo), three sacks and a forced fumble since taking over as a starter since Week 5. The 2017 first-round pick should have plenty of tackle opportunities against the run-heavy Seahawks in Week 17.
