Reddick had eight tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Rams.

Reddick now has sacks in back-to-back games and has 65 tackles (44 solo), three sacks and a forced fumble since taking over as a starter since Week 5. The 2017 first-round pick should have plenty of tackle opportunities against the run-heavy Seahawks in Week 17.