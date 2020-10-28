Reddick had 11 tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Seahawks.
It was an impressive performance from the 26-year-old, as he more than doubled his previous season high for tackles while totaling three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Reddick also recorded his fifth sack of the season, setting a career high despite being only seven games into the year.
