Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Tallies sack in loss
Reddick recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack, and pass defensed in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
The Cardinals' defense struggled against the Falcons, but Reddick had a quality outing. His sack was his first since Week 5, and it brings his season total to three, which is a career high. He'll look to build off Sunday's game in Week 16, when Arizona faces off against the Rams.
