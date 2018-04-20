Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Ticketed for SAM role
Cardinals coach Steve Wilks suggested that Reddick will play strong-side linebacker in the Cardinals' base defense, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Selected 13th overall in last year's draft, Reddick split time between inside and outside linebacker as a rookie in Arizona's 3-4 scheme, notching 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 445 defensive snaps (27.8 per game). He said in early April that he expected to play inside linebacker as the Cardinals transition to a 4-3 base defense, but it now seems Josh Bynes is ticketed for that role. While Reddick's versatility should come in handy for the Arizona defense, it won't necessarily lend itself to a three-down role or a plethora of pass-rushing opportunities. Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (knee) figure to serve as the primary edge rushers, assuming the latter recovers from a torn ACL in time for Week 1. Reddick should have a clear spot in the base defense, but he may need to compete with Golden or Bynes to earn snaps when the Cardinals deploy nickel formations.
More News
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Transitioning to inside linebacker•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Forces fumble Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Moving to OLB•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Will begin career as reserve•
-
Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Picked 13th by Arizona•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...