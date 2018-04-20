Cardinals coach Steve Wilks suggested that Reddick will play strong-side linebacker in the Cardinals' base defense, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Selected 13th overall in last year's draft, Reddick split time between inside and outside linebacker as a rookie in Arizona's 3-4 scheme, notching 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 445 defensive snaps (27.8 per game). He said in early April that he expected to play inside linebacker as the Cardinals transition to a 4-3 base defense, but it now seems Josh Bynes is ticketed for that role. While Reddick's versatility should come in handy for the Arizona defense, it won't necessarily lend itself to a three-down role or a plethora of pass-rushing opportunities. Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (knee) figure to serve as the primary edge rushers, assuming the latter recovers from a torn ACL in time for Week 1. Reddick should have a clear spot in the base defense, but he may need to compete with Golden or Bynes to earn snaps when the Cardinals deploy nickel formations.